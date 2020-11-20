Delight for Chelsea as star shares snap of long-awaited return to Cobham training pitches

Chelsea midfielder Kai Havertz has shared a picture of his return to the Cobham training pitches after coming out of self-isolation.

As reported by Sky Sports earlier this month, Havertz became the latest Premier League star to test positive for coronavirus, subsequently forcing him into a period of self-isolation and rendering him unavailable for selection for both Chelsea and the German National Team.

While he probably will have been thankful to swerve the thrashing Germany were handed by Spain, Havertz will be wanting to get back into the action as soon as possible. If this snap he’s shared on Twitter is anything to go by, we probably won’t have to wait too long to see him return.

Back with the ?? pic.twitter.com/MXz2N20P7y — Kai Havertz (@kaihavertz29) November 19, 2020

Chelsea revealed on the club’s official Twitter account that Havertz was doing individual work in order to boost his fitness levels, which will have taken a hit while he was forced to stay at home. Whether tomorrow’s clash with Newcastle at St. James’ comes to soon for him remains to be seen.