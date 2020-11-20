Good news for Chelsea fans as winger proves stint out injured hasn’t been entirely unproductive

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic has clearly made use of his stint on the side-lines, but not fixing that problematic hamstring, rather growing a beard.

Pulisic missed the start of the Premier League season with a hamstring problem that he sustained during the FA Cup final. After making his return to action and building match fitness, the American pulled out of the Burnley clash a couple of weeks ago during the warm-up.

He didn’t feature for the USA over the international break and it seems doubtful that he will be fit to play against Newcastle United tomorrow afternoon, but fear not, Chelsea fans, for this season to date hasn’t been entirely unproductive for the former Borussia Dortmund man.

Pulisic revealed on his Instagram story that he has in fact grown a beard.

Pulisic is still just 22-years-old, so it’s a pretty impressive looking beard that he’s produced during his time on the injury table.

Baby-faced no more, the Premier League ought to be very afraid when Pulisic is finally able to return. He’s never looked more Eden Hazard than he does right now…