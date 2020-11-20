Manchester United wide-man ‘sticking in there’ in midst of difficult period with Red Devils

Manchester United winger Dan James has revealed that he’s ‘sticking in there’ at Manchester United, as has been reported by the BBC.

James, formerly of Swansea City, has made 36 Premier League appearances for the Red Devils since signing for the club in the summer of 2019, scoring three goals.

Now 23-years-old, he ought to be on the cusp of leaving the ‘prospect’ tag behind and developing into a well-rounded wide-man, but he looks far from the finished article.

Despite scoring a wondergoal for Wales against Finland on Wednesday evening, James is not at the standard required to be a regular starter at a club of Manchester United’s calibre.

He’s not willing to throw in the towel, though, revealing that he’s still loving life at Old Trafford. James is quoted by the BBC giving a frank evaluation of life with United:

“Man United is my club and I love it there. Whether I am playing or not, I’m proud, as proud as I am to play for Wales.”

“There are obviously times where I played a lot last season. I may not have played as much this season, but I am sticking in there and always in and around it.

“I feel really good at the moment. When I do play, I give my all. I bought into everything we wanted to do and thankfully I got that goal and assist.”

More Stories / Latest News Delight for Chelsea as star shares snap of long-awaited return to Cobham training pitches Video: More strife at Barcelona as fans surround Griezmann’s car and demand he respects Messi Photos: Liverpool star hints at timely return from injury with training ground pictures

While Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad is short in areas, Man United are blessed with a wealth of attacking talent. James has an uphill battle to nail down a regular starting spot.

He’s an undoubtedly talented player, though. If he’s able to dot the i’s and cross the t’s over the next 12-18 months, this may well be only the beginning of his Man United success story.