Dreadful timing for Real Madrid ace as he tests positive for Covid-19 following impressive spell on international duty

Luka Jovic hasn’t had a great time on or off the pitch since moving to Real Madrid, but he did have an impressive international break for Serbia.

He scored the crucial late equaliser against Scotland which gave them a chance of qualifying for the Euros, while he also grabbed a couple in the 5-0 demolition of Russia.

You have to imagine that his confidence is up after the break and he would be coming back to Madrid with a feeling that he had earned another chance to prove what he could do.

It even looked like he would be in line to start their game against Villarreal tomorrow after the news emerged that Karim Benzema had been forced to miss training with a suspected injury:

It has to be said that some of Jovic’s problems in Spain have been self inflicted, but the feeling that he can’t seem to catch a break has been enhanced after it was reported that he’s tested positive for Covid-19 and will now need to self isolate:

It’s just horrible timing for the Serbian striker as any momentum that he’s built up will be lost and he’ll probably need some time to get back up to fitness once he’s allowed to return to training too.