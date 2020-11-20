Menu

Coronavirus scare for Borussia Dortmund superstar amidst national team outbreak

Borussia Dortmund
There’s concern for Erling Haaland and his Norway teammates, with three more players testing positive for COVID-19, as has been reported by NRK.

As NRK’s report mentions, Omar Elabdellaoui, formerly of Manchester City, was the first within the squad to test positive for the virus, with his international teammates, Haaland included, being forced into quarantine.

NRK reveal that Patrick Berg, Markus Henriksen and Marius Lode have now all also tested positive, which shows that the COVID outbreak within the Norway squad is more widespread than initially thought.

Borussia Dortmund, and Haaland himself, will be dearly hoping that he’s managed to swerve the virus during the international break, with a contest with Hertha Berlin scheduled for tomorrow before the Champions League resumes.

Haaland has netted 11 goals in 11 appearances for Dortmund this term, so it would be a dear shame if that run of electric form was disrupted as a result of a positive coronavirus test.

For now, it appears as though he’s escaped from international duty unscathed, which is great news. Fingers crossed he remains healthy, as do Elabdellaoui, Berg, Henriksen and Lode.

