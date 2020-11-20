Everton could add another world-class signing as Ancelotti admits he wants to work with out-of-favour Juventus star

Signing top class players in their final years is always going to be a gamble, especially if they have a long history of injuries.

Sami Khedira appears to be on his way out of Juventus after failing to force his way into Andrea Pirlo’s plans, while he hasn’t been a first team regular for two and a half seasons now.

He’s had his injury problems too so signing the 33 year old will clearly be a gamble, but he’s also a top quality player who still seems to have the perfect attitude.

His pace has left him but he’s still a top level performer, so it’s interesting to see that Everton could add him to James Rodriguez in the midfield.

Rodriguez has been outstanding since moving from Real Madrid in the summer, and a report from Football Italia suggests Carlo Ancelotti thinks he can have a similar impact on Khedira.

They quote Ancelotti as saying that he would like to work with Khedira again and that he has good memories of him from Real Madrid, while it sounds like the player himself is eyeing a move to England in January after Juve made it clear they don’t need him anymore.

It’s obvious that Ancelotti would be open to bringing him in, so it would be exciting to see what impact he could have on the Everton side at this stage in his career.