Warnings from Government don’t come much more direct, and Premier League supremo, Richard Masters, should be quaking in his boots after the latest broadside.

It’s eight months since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, and there is a very real risk of teams in the English Championship, League One and League Two going to the wall if they cannot agree a package with their English top-flight counterparts.

A perceived lack of movement from the Premier League side of the prospective deal, has seen the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee set out in no uncertain terms what will happen if Masters continues dragging his heels on the matter.

“Football is again failing to save itself,” a letter from Julian Knight MP, Chair of the DCMS Committee, read.

“The DCMS Committee made it clear before the 2019 election that if the football authorities failed to reform, or concluded that a statutory framework was necessary to reform, we would recommend that the Government immediately brought forward legislation to ensure a fully independent system of football licensing and regulation. “There is now a pressing need for the Government to consider acting. The current fiasco underlines the need for change, but the immediate task must be to secure ailing football clubs.”

More Stories / Latest News Video: ‘Just between Mo and me’ – Klopp refuses to admonish Liverpool star in public ‘The fans deserve better’ – Government lambast the Premier League over continued squabbling ‘This is what you dream of’ – Arsenal’s Saka not concerned by physical demands from club and country

The language used couldn’t be more succinct, and it compels Masters to act. Not only that, but time is clearly of the essence.

Should the Government follow through with their threat, it could change the face of the English game as we know it.