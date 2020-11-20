German international defender dreams of playing for Man United

Man United’s defensive effort still feels inconsistent and you’re just waiting for the next disaster to happen, so it will be a big surprise if they don’t sign another centre back in the next couple of transfer windows.

A lack of finances and being burned on the Harry Maguire transfer fee suggests they might not throw another giant fee at someone, so it could come down to finding a talented youngster or a good player who is out of favour.

Niklas Sule fits that second description after losing his place in the Bayern Munich defence in recent seasons, but he’s still only 25 so he has plenty of time to bounce back.

He’s an experienced German international who certainly has the physicality to play in the Premier League, so this tweet from respected German journalist Christian Falk is an interesting one:

He confirms that Sule dreams of playing for United, while that dream may not be too far away if he continues to sit in the stands and United’s defence looks shaky at best.

He would provide a calm physical presence at the back and he’s pretty quick once he gets going, but he’s not particularly agile or rapid off the mark so a partnership of he and Maguire could be easily exposed.

There’s nothing at this point which suggests United are showing an interest in the player, but it might be worth exploring if he’s keen to make the move.