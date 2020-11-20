Image: Proof game-time constraints are not dampening Bayern Munich target’s spirits at Chelsea

Callum Hudson-Odoi looks absolutely delighted to be a Chelsea player right now, even with his game-time restricted at Stamford Bridge.

Hudson-Odoi has found opportunities hard to come by under Frank Lampard this term, with Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech’s arrivals doing little to dampen the competition for places in the team, even with Pedro and Willian departing.

Despite that, the look on his, and Frank Lampard’s face during training at Cobham, as shown in the below Instagram post shared by Chelsea, suggests that there’s no discontent with life at Stamford Bridge.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chelsea FC (@chelseafc)

As Goal report, Hudson-Odoi has been targeted by Bayern Munich, with the Bavarian giants willing to stump up serious cash in order to land the young English winger.

It’s for that reason that it will be to the delight of every Chelsea fan to see him look so happy at Cobham, even if one picture can’t be considered a fair reflection of the bigger picture.