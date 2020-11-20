Inter Milan have to fancy their chances against Real Madrid in the Champions League due to huge injury crisis

Real Madrid are a tough team to predict just now because their results are just all over the place.

They were shocked at home in the Champions League to a depleted Shakhtar Donetsk and humbled by Valencia who lost most of their good players this summer, yet they’ve also managed victories over Barcelona and Inter Milan.

A draw with Borussia Monchengladbach in the Champions League means their group is especially tight, and a loss to Inter Milan could see Zinedine Zidane’s men sit bottom of the group.

Their chances haven’t been boosted by potential injuries to Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane, but now they have a proper injury crisis up front as well.

A report from Football-Italia has confirmed that Luka Jovic has tested positive for Covid-19 so that rules him out of the game next week, while Karim Benzema has missed training through injury so he might be missing too.

That leaves Mariano Diaz as the only recognised senior option through the middle, while he’s played a grand total of 14 La Liga minutes this season so he’s not going to match fit either.

It’s dangerous to write Real off under Zidane because they always seem to get a result when they need it most, but it’s hard to look past Inter Milan for the win next week unless some players suddenly recover.