Inter Milan legends claims they should have targeted this Spurs star after Christian Eriksen regret

It’s understandable that players might want a change of scenery or a final challenge in their career as they approach their 30’s, but Christian Eriksen is the perfect example of the grass not always being greener.

It was pretty obvious that he wanted to move on from Spurs and he finally landed at Inter Milan, but it’s not really worked out that well for him.

He’s not an obvious fit in Antonio Conte’s system and he’s usually either a sub or the first one to be hooked if he does start, so it looks like both he and Inter are regretting the transfer at this point.

Football Italia picked up on some comments from Inter legend Beppe Bergomi who was speaking on Italian radio, and he seems to think that Inter targeted the wrong Spurs star:

“The system is having quite an impact on him. It can’t be changed because it provides two strikers who are Inter’s strength.

“For me, Eriksen is a ‘sub leader’. Someone who needs to feel involved otherwise he struggles. But honestly I would have taken Son or [Harry] Kane from Tottenham, not Eriksen. Son would do very well at Inter.

“If Eriksen proves to be fit, I’m the first one to be happy. Inter said it was a market opportunity, but did [Antonio] Conte wanted him? We’ll never know.”

Obviously Harry Kane was out of the question because it’s hard to see Inter having the funds to sign him or Spurs being willing to sell, but it shows that Son is starting to be though of as a genuine superstar in his own right.

Hindsight shows that Spurs made the right decision to let Eriksen go and they moved on, but the Danish star must be thinking about a January move to reignite his career.

A return to Spurs seems like an easy link to make, but he may have burned his bridges on that one.