Menu

Jurgen Klopp reveals how many Premier League teams he believes are in the hunt to dethrone Liverpool

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed his belief that there are eight teams competing for the title this season – but stopped short of naming them.

Klopp knows the ins and outs of a Premier League title race, having been on both sides of it during his time at Liverpool.

He’s both been pipped to the post by Manchester City and won the league at a canter. He knows that it won’t be so easy this time around.

MORE: Jurgen Klopp opens up on Joe Gomez’s knee injury and ‘absolutely’ knows why it happened

The title race has never been so open, even if it feels as though we say that every season, with that being epitomised by Klopp’s estimation of how many teams could win it.

While being interviewed by Jamie Redknapp for the Daily Mail, Klopp revealed his belief that there are ‘eight’ teams in the hunt for the title, but wouldn’t name them.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: ‘I totally support him’ – Mourinho concerned by Southgate claims but says England duty has to be respected
Horror Manchester City ten year stat good news for Liverpool and other title contenders
Video: FA supremo admits it will be difficult to employ an ex-player as new Chair

We can only speculate that those eight teams are, in no particular order – Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Tottenham, Arsenal, Manchester United, Leicester City and Everton – although, Aston Villa and Southampton may feel aggrieved to be left out.

This has proven to be a season like no other we have seen before, and we can’t wait to see where it takes us as the weeks progress.

More Stories Jamie Redknapp Jurgen Klopp

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.