Jurgen Klopp reveals how many Premier League teams he believes are in the hunt to dethrone Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed his belief that there are eight teams competing for the title this season – but stopped short of naming them.

Klopp knows the ins and outs of a Premier League title race, having been on both sides of it during his time at Liverpool.

He’s both been pipped to the post by Manchester City and won the league at a canter. He knows that it won’t be so easy this time around.

The title race has never been so open, even if it feels as though we say that every season, with that being epitomised by Klopp’s estimation of how many teams could win it.

While being interviewed by Jamie Redknapp for the Daily Mail, Klopp revealed his belief that there are ‘eight’ teams in the hunt for the title, but wouldn’t name them.

We can only speculate that those eight teams are, in no particular order – Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Tottenham, Arsenal, Manchester United, Leicester City and Everton – although, Aston Villa and Southampton may feel aggrieved to be left out.

This has proven to be a season like no other we have seen before, and we can’t wait to see where it takes us as the weeks progress.