Leicester City team news vs Liverpool: Two key players will be fit for Liverpool clash but trio need more time to recover

The decision to move Leicester City’s clash with Liverpool from Saturday to Sunday will be welcomed by those players returning from a packed international schedule.

Both teams like to play with pace and energy so the game should be better for the extra day of rest, although Leicester have some mixed news going into the match:

Good news from the #LCFC presser. Castagne is back available. Fofana is fit. No fresh injuries and Ricardo to play a reserve game next week. Soyuncu and Ndidi making good progress but a couple of weeks away. — Rob Tanner (@RobTannerLCFC) November 20, 2020

Both players have been great additions in the summer with Castagne providing a genuine threat in the final third, while Fofana has the ability to look imperious and deal with any attacking threats.

Liverpool have plenty of defensive issues to deal with just now so they should be there for the taking if Leicester can get into good positions, but that won’t mean anything if they can’t defend properly.

It’s also positive to hear that Ricardo, Soyuncu and Ndidi are closing in on a comeback, but you would expect all three to be in contention for a start on Sunday so they will still be missed.

Brandan Rodgers’ men are top of the table going into the game so this will give us a real indication of their title credentials, and they could end up being four points clear of Liverpool with a win.