How Liverpool almost made football legend quit the game 15 years ago

Legendary striker Hernan Crespo has revealed defeat to Liverpool in the Champions League final almost made him quit football while at the top of his game.

Crespo is one of the best strikers of the millennium to date, with his goal-scoring exploits across stints at Parma, Chelsea, Inter and AC Milan earning him that status.

However, there was one night where, even after scoring twice, Crespo found himself in the gutter, at least the footballing equivalent.

You know the story. Milan led 3-0 at half-time in the Champions League final, with Liverpool turning it around and eventually winning the competition on penalties.

Crespo was on the receiving end of the miracle Liverpool, led by Steven Gerrard, pulled off in Istanbul, and as revealed by ESPN, almost retired from football after the game.

“After the final in Istanbul I didn’t want to play anymore.”

¡Una espina difícil de sanar! @Crespo pasó por #F90 y recordó la increíble final que perdió el #Milan por penales ante #Liverpool en la #CHAMPIONSxESPN. pic.twitter.com/oAgzzwmLR2 — ESPN Fútbol Club Argentina (@ESPNFCarg) November 20, 2020

Liverpool fans will have been partying long into the night in Turkey, no doubt, but will have taken no pleasure from seeing one of the greats hang up his boots after a victory of theirs.

It’s great for football, and Crespo individually, that he opted to continue. The Argentine went on to win three consecutive Serie A titles in the years after – so he definitely made the right decision.