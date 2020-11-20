With only a few weeks left until the January transfer window, clubs Europe-wide will already be making plans as to what positions need strengthening.

Premier League champions Liverpool will be no different in that regard, and they will have been handed a boost with the news that Barcelona have pulled out of the race for one potential Reds target.

The Sun noted that Jurgen Klopp wanted Wolverhampton Wanderers flyer, Adama Traore, as far back as May, and with Mundo Deportivo suggesting that the Catalans are no longer interested in bringing their former youth player back to the Camp Nou, it effectively leaves the way clear for Liverpool.

It’s been suggested that the player is becoming increasingly agitated by having to spend time on the bench this season.

However, Wolves’ reported £90m fee for the 24-year-old, per The Sun, may well put the Reds and any other potentially interested party off.

The next few weeks could therefore be crucial in determining exactly what’s next for Traore.