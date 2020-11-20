As Liverpool look ahead to the weekend’s fixture against high-flying Leicester City, Jurgen Klopp has received an unexpected boost.

Though it will still be a few months before Virgil van Dijk will pull on the red shirt again in earnest, the sight of him already back in light training will surely be a welcome one.

The Daily Mail suggest that the Dutchman has finalised his rehabilitation plan with a specialist, and the hope will be that he is able to return before the end of the season.

Liverpool are also without Joe Gomez for the remainder of the campaign, whilst van Dijk’s replacement, Fabinho, is yet to return.

Although Jordan Henderson could drop into the back four if necessary, that clearly isn’t an ideal scenario for the Reds.

More Stories / Latest News Sergio Ramos to Liverpool rumours clarified by reliable journalist Opinion: Pochettino is still out of work a year after Tottenham sacking for this reason Jurgen Klopp reveals he ‘couldn’t care less’ when asked about Liverpool title prospects

Nor is having Joel Matip as the only recognised centre-back for the foreseeable future.

At least with the opening of the new training centre in Kirkby, Liverpool have the absolute best facilities for van Dijk and his team-mates to make use of, which could prove advantageous too.