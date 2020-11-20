Menu

Horror Manchester City ten year stat good news for Liverpool and other title contenders

Liverpool FC Manchester City
Posted by

Manchester City’s attacking figures in their opening seven Premier League fixtures are good news for Liverpool and the other title contenders.

Since the turn of the previous decade, and Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement, City have been the team to beat in the Premier League. If you finished ahead of them, the chances are you’d be on the top of the pile.

After two consecutive Premier League title wins, Liverpool were successful in dethroning Man City last time around, much to the delight of Jurgen Klopp.

MORE: Video: ‘Just between Mo and me’ – Klopp refuses to admonish Liverpool star in public

The German ought to be handed a great deal of encouragement about the Reds’ prospects this season as well, with City’s start to the season, in an attacking sense, being the worst for ten years. (image via u/tennerapp)

More Stories / Latest News
Video: ‘I totally support him’ – Mourinho concerned by Southgate claims but says England duty has to be respected
Video: FA supremo admits it will be difficult to employ an ex-player as new Chair
How Liverpool almost made football legend quit the game 15 years ago

Pep Guardiola’s new contract may well give Man City a lift, with the Spaniard ending speculation over his future, but there’s been no clarification over City’s capability to contend this season.

Even with Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus having struggled with injuries, they’ve looked completely ineffective in attack. It’s good news for Liverpool, and anyone else hoping to win the league this term.

More Stories Pep Guardiola

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. Blewmoon48 says:
    November 20, 2020 at 2:03 pm

    Even with Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus having struggled with injuries, they’ve looked completely ineffective in attack.
    What on earth is this supposed to mean. As a jounalist your supposed to write in English not double dutch.
    Perhaps as a journalist you should have come up with reasons why City have scored so few goals this season. Reasons such as:
    Aguero and Jesus have hardly played this season.
    Late playing of Champions League matches from last season meant their preseason barely existed
    They have had more first team injuries (16) than any other premiere league team. etc
    In case you hadn’t noticed this year is a very different year to any other. The ramifications of Covid 19 have changed everything including football.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.