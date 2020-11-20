Man United will reject transfer offers for impressive loanees despite a lack of opportunities at Old Trafford

There was a lot of made of Man United’s decision to start Timothy Fosu-Mensah at left back last season against Crystal Palace when Diogo Dalot was also available, so it did suggest that the Portuguese youngster didn’t have a future at the club.

It wasn’t just that one game – he wasn’t getting anywhere near the first team at all under Solskjaer, but that one decision was the straw that broke the camel’s back.

He didn’t see any change in that position this season until he was given a chance to impress in the Carabao Cup and he looked impressive, so his loan spell to AC Milan was the perfect chance to develop.

He’s done well in Italy and a report from ESPN has indicated that Milan plan to make a permanent offer for him in January, but it sounds like United won’t be entertaining any offers at all.

They go on to point out that United still see him as a potential first team regular and there wasn’t an option to buy included in the loan deal, so they don’t have any reason to accept any offer unless it’s an attractive one.

He would still need to dislodge Aaron Wan-Bissaka from the team on his return but they are very different players and having both would give Solskjaer the option to rotate between a defensive or an attacking option.

It’s possible this is a tactic to simply drive up the price, but it does look like Dalot will be back at Old Trafford next season.