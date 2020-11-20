‘Wasting time’ – Rafa Benitez disagrees with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp over Premier League issue

Speaking on BBC Five Live, former Liverpool and Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez has dismissed the idea the Premier League should switch back to five substitutes.

Benitez, who has also been in charge at Chelsea, Real Madrid and Napoli in his career to date, currently holds the reins at Dalian Professional FC in the Chinese Super League.

Perhaps a return to the Premier League could beckon one day, but Rafa does not appear at all fussed about making friends in the managerial community in his former country of work and residence.

As reported by Goal, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has called on the Premier League to reinstate the five substitute rule in the interest of player welfare, with the current level of fixture congestion dangerous for all involved.

Benitez does not agree with the man in charge at his former employers, though. Speaking on BBC Five Live, he revealed his belief that the two extra substitutions are merely ‘wasting time’.

That’s not likely to go down well at Anfield, with Klopp hit with an injury crisis like nothing we have seen for some time. It’s Rafa’s opinion, though, so who’s to tell him that he’s wrong?