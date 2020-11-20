PSG face pandemic related difficulties in attempts to extend contracts of Real Madrid and Barcelona targets

L’Equipe have detailed the difficulties of PSG trying to keep Kylian Mbappe and Neymar happy in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

PSG play host to two of the world’s finest talents in Mbappe and Neymar, but as a wise man once said, with great power comes great responsibility.

As reported by Sky Sports, Real Madrid are keen on Mbappe, while rivals Barcelona would like to re-sign Neymar.

Keeping the world-class duo out of the clutches of the Spanish heavyweights must feel like a full-time job for the Parisians.

Especially when, according to L’Equipe, they both demand a show of ambition in the form of investment in the transfer market.

The French publication report that the coronavirus pandemic has complicated matters on that front, leaving it increasingly difficult to keep them satisfied.

L’Equipe report that PSG want to extend the contracts of both players, but convincing them to do so is an uphill battle at this point in time.

As it often does, where their respective futures lie could depend on the intensity of the interest shown by Real Madrid and Barcelona, as well as the financial plausibility of the proposed deals.