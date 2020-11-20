Mohamed Salah and Mohamed Elneny update given with Liverpool and Arsenal stars COVID-positive

The Egyptian FA have confirmed that Mohamed Salah and Mohamed Elneny will fly home on a private jet today after testing positive for coronavirus, report Sky Sports.

As mentioned in the report, both players returned positive test results while away with Egypt on international duty, meaning they will be unavailable for selection for their club sides, Liverpool and Arsenal respectively, this weekend and beyond.

As per the regulations in the UK in regards to the virus, both Salah and Elneny will be forced to self-isolate for ten days and will not be able to return to Premier League action until they are able to provide a negative test result.

With self-isolation not being particularly pleasant for anyone unfortunate enough to have to do it, Sky Sports’ report suggests that the pair may at least be able to do it from home, with the Egyptian FA confirming that they will fly back to the UK via private jet today.

It’s rotten news for Jurgen Klopp and Mikel Arteta to see their players ruled out of action, but this is the reality of playing top level football in the midst of a global pandemic.