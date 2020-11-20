With the coronavirus pandemic still causing havoc to sporting fixtures everywhere, the various leagues are caught between a rock and a hard place in terms of doing what’s considered right and proper.

The UK Government have again waded into the row between the Premier League and their lower division counterparts, however, concerning the need for a package to be agreed so that football clubs are saved from going to the wall.

Their warning couldn’t be starker.

“We are disappointed that you have not yet come to an agreement that will ensure the survival of football clubs through the current pandemic,” a letter to Premier League supremo, Richard Masters, from the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee read.

“There is enough money in the game to save football clubs but we are beginning to doubt whether there is enough leadership to make that happen. “We urge you to stop squabbling and come to an agreement. Fans have been waiting too long. We expect, and the fans deserve, better.”

The general tone of the letter will have left Masters in no doubt that the Government will take whatever action it deems appropriate if matters are not taken care of swiftly.

The longer that the English top-flight need to agree any package, the closer to the wind many of the clubs in the Championship and Leagues One and Two are sailing.

Simply put, the Government aren’t going to allow that to happen, and Masters can’t say he wasn’t warned.