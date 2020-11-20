After a reported training ground bust-up between Dani Ceballos and David Luiz, Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, has attempted to draw a line under the situation.

During his press conference in the lead up to the game against Premier League new boys, Leeds United, the Spaniard was asked to clarify the situation.

Noting that training is often a competitive environment, Arteta suggested that any flashpoints are as good as dealt with before a session is over, and that there’s no ongoing problem between the pair.