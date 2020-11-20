If there’s one thing that the Football Association need to show everyone in the wake of Greg Clarke’s monumental gaffe, it’s that they are progressive, forward-thinking and inclusive.

The former Chair of the FA was ousted after making derogatory comments during an interview, and the FA’s Chief Executive Office, Mark Bullingham, has admitted that the selection process will be looking at candidates from all backgrounds.

However, the notion that an ex-player should be in charge of the game has all but been put to bed.

During a conversation with BBC Sport’s Dan Roan, Bullingham admitted that Clarke’s replacement must help run a major business and that ex-players may not have the requisite experience.