Tottenham Hotspur manager, Jose Mourinho, has shown once again why he is the master of press conferences.

Always good for a quote or two, the Portuguese has delivered a thinly-veiled threat to Gareth Southgate, whilst in the same breath admitting that he totally supports the England manager.

Speaking to the media via a remote press conference in the lead up to Spurs’ match against Man City, he wanted to know which managers are allegedly putting pressure on their players to not turn out for their national teams, and who Southgate apparently calls about the same.

Further, he couldn’t resist getting in a dig at how supposedly injured Raheem Sterling will play in Saturday evening’s clash, whilst Spurs’ Eric Dier had to miss two matches when getting injured on England duty.

Knowing how much playing for your country means to a player, Mourinho also added that Southgate had his full support.