Menu

Video: ‘Just between Mo and me’ – Klopp refuses to admonish Liverpool star in public

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Ahead of the game against Leicester this weekend, Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp, attended the media via a remote press conference and had a simple message for them all.

Much has been made of the fact that star striker, Mohamed Salah, contracted coronavirus whilst on international duty with Egypt.

Images released would show that the Egyptian King attended his brother’s wedding and didn’t social distance, thus contributing to his positive diagnosis.

Any media expecting Klopp to admonish his player in public, however, were bitterly disappointed.

More Stories Jurgen Klopp Mohamed Salah

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.