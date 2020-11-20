Ahead of the game against Leicester this weekend, Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp, attended the media via a remote press conference and had a simple message for them all.

Much has been made of the fact that star striker, Mohamed Salah, contracted coronavirus whilst on international duty with Egypt.

Images released would show that the Egyptian King attended his brother’s wedding and didn’t social distance, thus contributing to his positive diagnosis.

Any media expecting Klopp to admonish his player in public, however, were bitterly disappointed.