Video: Kylian Mbappe roasts the Monaco defence with is pace as he fires PSG 1-0 up against his former club

It’s no secret that Kylian Mbappe is incredibly quick, but the Monaco back line has some pace in there too.

It doesn’t mean they were able to do anything about the PSG star as he ran on to a through ball, and Mbappe just leaves them all for dead before a fine finish made it 1-0:

Kylian Mbappe is back ? (via @beINSPORTSUSA ) pic.twitter.com/cskDV5WlO4 — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) November 20, 2020

Pictures from Ligue 1

Mbappe does show some respect with a fairly muted celebration, but that won’t be much consolation to his former side.