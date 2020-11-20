When news broke that Pep Guardiola had extended his contract at Manchester City for another two seasons, the alarm bells must’ve been ringing at Camp Nou.

The Catalan will have stayed for seven years by the end of his contract, more than at any other club, and it’s fairly clear his aim is to win the Champions League in that time.

It also provides the opportunity for Lionel Messi to have one last hurrah with the manager who turned him into the greatest player in the world.

Though Barcelona will fight tooth and nail to keep him, talkSPORT’s Trevor Sinclair believes it’s inevitable that Messi will end up at the Etihad Stadium.