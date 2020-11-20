Zlatan Ibrahimovic shows generous side by splashing up to £12K on AC Milan teammates

According to Swedish publication SPORT Bladet, Zlatan Ibrahimovic has bought a PS5 for all of his AC Milan teammates.

Zlatan has been renown throughout his career for producing the spectacular, but that doesn’t appear to be confined to on the pitch. The AC Milan forward’s exploits off the pitch are equally eccentric.

According to SPORT Bladet, Zlatan has bought every member of the AC Milan squad a PS5, the newly-released console which was notoriously hard to capture on the day.

As per the Radio Times, the PS5 went on the market for £444.99. AC Milan’s official website lists 28 players in the men’s first-team squad, meaning that’d be a total expenditure of £12,459.72 from the Swede.

Though that’s pennies for Zlatan, it’s a great gesture nonetheless from the veteran, who has done well to get himself so many models of the console on the release date.

Once again, we’re reminded that Zlatan is in a league of his own, apart from us mere mortals.