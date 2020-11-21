It seems almost inevitable now that Cristiano Ronaldo will be leaving Juventus at the very latest by the end of the 2020/21 Serie A campaign.

What’s apparent is that not only have Juventus not matched his expectations, but the Portuguese hasn’t helped deliver a longed-for Champions League, and the coronavirus pandemic has seen to it that the Italian giants can’t, evidently, afford his wages any longer.

It may well be his salary that would put off other potential buyers, given that there is only likely to be a small handful who could afford him.

His former club, Real Madrid, would surely be one, but according to Football Espana, Los Blancos appear to be distancing themselves from any move for a player who remains one of the greatest ever to pull on the white shirt.

Such a stance reduces Ronaldo’s options further, and the charm offensive from the Portuguese to any prospective new employer therefore has to start now.