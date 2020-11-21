After taking his Lazio paymasters to task over buying a plane and not paying the first-team their full wages, Luis Alberto looks to be on the way out of the Italian giants.

A January move appears likely, with Il Tempo cited by talkSPORT suggesting that Everton will be in the market for the 28-year-old playmaker.

Alberto has made almost 150 appearances for Lazio, and there was no suggestion before his outburst that he was being made available for sale.

However, Il Tempo, cited by talkSPORT, make clear that the powers that be at the Serie A club are unhappy with the attacking midfielder’s remarks via the Twitch platform.

Carlo Ancelotti would appear to be in the market for another playmaker, and talkSPORT suggest that Alberto, who played for Everton’s Merseyside rivals, Liverpool, during the 2013/14 campaign, has been earmarked as a target.

He has the perfect blend of being the right age and requisite amount of top level experience, but whether he would be available at the right price is unknown.