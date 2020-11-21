Former Monaco chief expects sensational Kylian Mbappe transfer as Liverpool and Real Madrid remain on red alert

AS Monaco’s vice-president Vadim Vasilyev has revealed that he expects world-class star Kylian Mbappe to depart Paris-Saint Germain before his contract expires during the summer of 2022.

Mbappe, 21, left AS Monaco in 2017 to join domestic rivals Paris-Saint Germain in a stunning £130.5m move, although his first season with the Ligue 1 champions was spent on loan.

The elite Frenchman has risen to the forefront of European prominence after a series of stunning campaigns have seen the attacker be directly involved in 157 goals in just 133 matches in all competitions for Paris-Saint Germain.

Since Mbappe’s arrival from AS Monaco, the 21-year-old has gone on to lift an impressive 10 trophies including the FIFA World Cup with France in 2018.

However, shockingly, despite a hugely successful three-years with Paris-Saint Germain, Mbappe has been tipped to make a sensational exit before his current contract expires in 2022.

Speaking to Telefoot, as reported by Mundo Deportivo, AS Monaco’s former vice-president Vasilyev said: “He is going to have to make very important decisions, and right now he seems more headed towards a way out,” he said.

“Nothing is impossible. Kylian is young and what he wants to win are titles.

“Kylian is ambitious. He wants to win everything and break all the records.

“If tomorrow PSG propose an ambitious project, where he feels comfortable and with options to go further and guarantees that he can win everything in his career, he could renew.”



With Mbappe’s current contract expiring in less than two-years, Paris-Saint Germain are expected to agree to sell him, with both Liverpool and Real Madrid heavily linked recently, as per Le Parisien.

Although Vasilyev is confident his former wonderkid will depart the Parc des Princes next year, the former AS Monaco chief was reluctant to give a prediction as to which club the 21-year-old star will end up at.