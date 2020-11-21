Frank Lampard on the ‘special’ aspect of Chelsea star Timo Werner’s game after solid display vs Newcastle

In the post-match press conference after Chelsea’s comfortable 2-0 victory against Newcastle this afternoon, Frank Lampard unsurprisingly hailed the performance of Timo Werner.

Chelsea’s high-profile summer signing continued his encouraging start to life in west London with a brilliant display against the Magpies, with Lampard praising the German’s ‘real threat’ throughout.

Unfortunately, Werner didn’t hit the back of the net despite a couple of clear-cut chances plus a goal that was chalked off for offside.

The striker showed his ‘unselfishness’ to assist Tammy Abraham though, after his lung-busting run from deep into Chelsea’s own half.

Lampard described Werner’s ability in ‘transition’ and blistering ‘pace’ as ‘something special’, with the ace combining these qualities with a hard-working motor, he’s always a threat.

Here's what Frank Lampard had to say on Timo Werner's brilliant performance for Chelsea vs Newcastle… pic.twitter.com/zmnIhcUGz4 — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) November 21, 2020

“Of course, he had a couple of chances to be fair Timo and some days it doesn’t go in for you, I thought he was a real threat for us throughout the game.”

“Especially on the transition, which with a team like Newcastle it’s hard to break them down when set, but when they try and open up you need players with that quality to hopefully try and win you games or make more games more comfortable.”

“I thought the pace with which he travelled with the ball was something special, that’s what Timo has, and the unselfishness to find Tammy.”

“It was a moment, certainly, that made myself feel very much more comfortable on the sideline and you rely on top players to do those things.”

Werner made way for Callum Hudson-Odoi in the 76th minute of the tie, this was just after he saw a goal disallowed.

The Germany international now has eight goals and four assists from 13 appearances across all competitions for the Blues, that rate of goal contributions is simply brilliant.