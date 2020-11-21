Golden Boy 2020 winner named, Borussia Dortmund star beats host of European talent to illustrious award

Fabrizio Romano obviously doesn’t know what a spoiler alert is.

Overnight, popular football journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed the news on his official Twitter account that Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland will win the 2020 Golden Boy award.

The ‘Golden Boy 2020’ winner will be… Erling Haaland ?? The decision has been made, here-we-go ? He’ll be awarded as the best young player in the world right now. Last winners: 2017 Mbappé, 2018 de Ligt, 2019 Joao Felix. Congrats @ErlingHaaland, the goal machine ??????? — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 21, 2020

The illustrious award which was founded by Italian outlet TuttoSport have now confirmed that they have named Dortmund’s Haaland as this year’s winner.

Haaland, 20, joined Dortmund from RB Salzburg in January in a move which cost the Black and Yellows a mere £18m, as per Transfermarkt.

Since the young Norwegian’s arrival in Germany, he has gone on to be directly involved in 33 goals in just 29 matches in all competitions.

Dortmund’s hugely impressive 20-year-old is tipped for great things and could even be the next winner of the Ballon d’Or after the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi retire.

However, in the meantime, the elite striker will have to make do with the 2020 Golden Boy award.

