Inter Milan eye Man United and Fred in part-exchange deal for Christian Eriksen in January

According to Football Italia via Corriere dello Sport, with Inter Milan looking to offload Christian Eriksen in the January transfer window, they have eyed a part-exchanged deal with Manchester United.

Eriksen only left Spurs this January for a fee of £16.9m, as per BBC Sport, but the playmaker’s move has been a nightmare.

Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal and Man United are the three teams that are seen as destinations.

On the United front, Inter would require Fred in exchange – a key player that the Red Devils simply don’t wish to give up.

With PSG they’d like to receive Leandro Paredes and they’ve already been snubbed by Arsenal as their target in Granit Xhaka is not keen on a move to the San Siro outfit.

Corriere dello Sport maintain that Inter’s hope is to part with Eriksen via a part-exchange deal in January, whilst Antonio Conte insists that the playmaker has had ‘many opportunities’ to prove himself.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Ex-Chelsea winger channels inner Hakim Ziyech to expose Blues’ unnecessary £37M expenditure Frank Lampard on the ‘special’ aspect of Chelsea star Timo Werner’s game after solid display vs Newcastle Chelsea loanee’s resurgence derailed by injury after manager voted against five substitute rule

After his mid-season switch, Eriksen only started 11 of his 26 appearances across all competitions for Inter, making it clear that the attacking midfielder simply doesn’t fit into Antonio Conte’s tactical style.

The Dane hasn’t fared that much better so far this season, with Eriksen starting four of his seven outings to date, but failing to register a single goal contribution.

Eriksen looks like a shell of the player that dominated the Premier League with Spurs before his contract situation led to a falling out.

Whilst the ace is certainly a naturally-gifted playmaker, United recruited Bruno Fernandes last January and they should perhaps focus on strengthening their defence over bolstering their area.