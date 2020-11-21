Juventus set to beat Man United in race for AC Milan star

Serie A champions Juventus are reportedly close to beating Manchester United to the signing of AC Milan attacker Hakan Calhanoglu.

Calhanoglu, 26, joined AC Milan in 2017 from Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen in a move which cost the Rossoneri £20.97m, as per Transfermarkt.

Since his arrival in Milan three-years ago, the talented Turkish international has featured in 140 matches and has been directly involved in a respectable 67 goals in all competitions.

However, despite a decent spell with his Italian side, AC Milan’s wide playmaker’s current contract is set to expire next summer which has prompted a host of clubs to go on red alert.

According to leading German journalist Christian Falk, among the host of top tier clubs interested in Calhanoglu is Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s United.

True: United is in concrete negotiations with Hakan Çalhano?lu (26) @acmilan. the contact has been there since summer. therefore he turned down an offer from @juventusfc. @ManUtd has not to pay a Transfer fee (contract ends 2021) pic.twitter.com/faQOtYGZEe — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) October 30, 2020

However, Falk’s claims were later dismissed by a report from The Athletic who claimed the noise surrounding United’s interest in Calhanoglu was nothing more than agent talk with the Reds’ hierarchy not interested in pursuing a deal for the Turkish attacker.

The latest in the ongoing-saga comes from Calcio Mercato who have recently reported that Juventus are back in the hunt for the AC Milan attacker after talks between representatives have progressed.

With Calhanoglu’s deal expiring in just over six-months time, the player will be available to agree a pre-contract as early as the new year with the Old Lady now seemingly firm favourites to prize him away from the San Siro.