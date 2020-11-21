Juventus want Sassuolo star before reigniting interest in Lyon’s Houssem Aouar

Andrea Pirlo is reportedly keen to lure midfielder Manuel Locatelli away from Sassuolo before reigniting his side’s interest in Lyon star Houssem Aouar.

Manuel Locatelli, 22, joined Sassuolo from AC Milan in 2018, initially on loan before making his switch permanent last year in a transfer which cost the Serie A club £11.25m, as per Transfermarkt.

The Italian midfielder has so far featured in 72 matches in all competitions for Sassuolo and has been directly involved in 13 goals, which is a very respectable tally considering he often operates in a deeper midfield role.

However, despite a decent two seasons with Sassuolo, Locatelli could be set for a big move to team-up with Pirlo at Juventus.

According to a recent report from TuttoSport, Pirlo is an admirer of the 22-year-old and could continue in his approach for the Sassuolo midfielder.

It is understood that the club’s good working relationship could help any proposed deal go through without too many hiccups.

TuttoSport also report that Juventus’ long-standing interest in Lyon’s Aouar is not expected to end here, despite the Old Lady failing to make a move in the summer.

In addition to Locatelli and Aouar, the Serie A giants are also reportedly retaining their interest in Fiorentina attacker Federico Cheisa.