With only a day short of six weeks until the winter transfer window opens for business, Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp, appears to be ready to help his board loosen the purse strings in order to ease their defensive crisis.

It will be late into the 2020/21 campaign, if at all, before the Reds see Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez return, with Fabinho still not ready for a return.

If Liverpool genuinely want to be in with more than a puncher’s chance at retaining their maiden Premier League title, then it’s a given that they need to shore up the back line, even though the German isn’t aware how much money he’ll have to spend.

“I don’t know what we can do in January. I have no idea,” Klopp was quoted by the Daily Star as saying in the lead up to Liverpool’s game against Leicester City.

“That we look for solutions and the transfer market – that is clear.”

At present, the Reds are still in a great position to attack the second half of the season, despite their lengthening injury list.

If Klopp buys well again in January, whose to say that they won’t take all before them again.