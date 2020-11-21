With an injury-stricken Liverpool side facing a crucial clash against Premier League leaders Leicester on Sunday evening, there’s even more pressure on Roberto Firmino to come out of his rut and perform.

As per Squawka, following the 1-1 draw against Manchester City, Firmino has now failed to produce a shot on target for the fifth Premier League game this season.

The Brazilian striker’s woes don’t stop there though, it’s also added that he’s failed to create a single chance on four occasions in the top-flight this term.

In a worrying indicator of the hard-working forward’s struggles, Squawka report that Firmino has failed to muster up either in three league matches so far this term.

The 29-year-old was the perfect facilitator alongside clinical wide forwards Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane for years, but things just aren’t going right for Firmino at this moment in time.

Firmino’s three goal contributions this term – 1 goal and two assists – have all come in the Premier League, but the ace’s blank performances have now seen him displaced by new recruit Diogo Jota.

The tie against Leicester presents a remarkable chance for Firmino to prove that he’s still a key contributor, with Salah’s absence due to Covid-19 bearing even more weight on the star’s shoulders.

One goal in his last 13 games across all competitions is just not good enough from Firmino, but the ace has shown over the years that he can make the game-changing splash in big games – Jurgen Klopp needs that Firmino to turn up against the Foxes to help a massively short-staffed side.