Two surprise names have been mentioned in a report by the Telegraph in Manchester City’s efforts to find a replacement for Sergio Aguero.

Aguero, a Premier League veteran, but the main man in the division no longer, is in the swansong of his Man City career, meaning there will soon be the need for a new striker to take his place.

While Gabriel Jesus has shown promise, he alone will not be enough to fire Man City into a prosperous future. Pep Guardiola needs more firepower at his disposal.

The Telegraph report that Man City actually looked into the possibility of signing former Chelsea and Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan over the summer.

However, it’s claimed that City were put off as Inter demanded an eye-watering £93.75M in exchange for the Belgian. In fairness, that’s probably not too far away from his actual market value at current.

The Telegraph’s report also mentions Tottenham striker Harry Kane. While not explicitly claiming that Man City are interested, it is implied, though it’s also clarified that Spurs have no interest in selling – understandably.

Who will be the man to come in and replace Aguero still remains to be seen, but if Lukaku and Kane are in the conversation, then Man City fans ought to expect a pretty significant arrival at the Etihad before long.