The Telegraph believe that they have the inside track on Pep Guardiola’s efforts to replace Premier League great Sergio Aguero.

Aguero is one of the best strikers ever to grace the Premier League, his figures are testament to that fact, but all good things have to come to an end eventually.

As per the Telegraph, Aguero, whose City contract expires at the season’s end, will decide his own future when the summer transfer window comes around.

City are preparing contingency plans in case Aguero does depart, with the Telegraph reporting that Benfica forward Darwin Nunez is high on their transfer wish-list.

The 21-year-old has netted five goals in ten appearances for Benfica, with the Telegraph reporting that he is regarded as the next Edinson Cavani.

Cavani, who alongside Aguero has been one of the greats of his generation, signed for City’s bitter rivals Manchester United over the summer.

Should he extend his initial one-year deal at Old Trafford, we could see the original Cavani and his heir apparent in action in one Manchester Derby.

Although, the Telegraph report that Man City feel Nunez is not yet ready to compete in the Premier League and further development is required.

It remains to be seen at what point they will act on their interest, if they are keen to do so.