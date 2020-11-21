Man United expected to reignite talks for Atletico Madrid star in January

Manchester United are reportedly expected to reignite their interest in Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez once the January transfer window opens.

Niguez, who celebrates his 26th birthday today, joined Atletico Madrid in 2008 for free from Real Madrid’s under-17s team and has since gone on to become one of the world’s best midfielders.

The Spanish central midfielder has featured in 301 matches for Atletico Madrid’s senior first-team and has been directly involved in 59 goals in all competitions.

Since Niguez’s arrival in 2008, he has helped his side to win five major trophies including the Europa League in both the 2011-12 and 2017-18 seasons.

However, despite a largely successful 12-years at Los Colchoneros, Niguez’s long-term future is the cause of much speculation.

According to a recent report from Todo Fichajes, United have a long-standing interest in the star midfielder are despite failing to a make during the summer transfer window, could be expected to open talks in January.

It has been claimed that although Atletico Madrid will demand an eye-watering £134m for their elite midfielder, United are confident £62m would be enough to seal the deal.

Niguez’s current contract with Atletico Madrid does not expire until 2026 with Todo Fichajes reporting that United will offer him a deal until the same time but with the added incentive of doubling his wages.