Man United suffer major cyber attack but West Brom fixture expected to go ahead

Manchester United reportedly suffered a major cyber attack late on Thursday evening after hackers attempted to breach the club’s internal networking systems.

Less than 24-hours before the Reds are set to host West Brom in the Premier League, it was been revealed that the world-famous club were the victims of a major cyber crime.

According to a report from the Mirror, United’s security systems were breached which required cyber security experts to be drafted in overnight in order to help protect the club’s information.

It has been claimed that the hackers responsible, who are still unknown, trawled the club’s systems looking for sensitive information during an operation which has been described as ‘sophisticated’.

It is also understood that, thankfully, no fan data had been compromised with the club confident no sensitive information such as names, addresses and payment information had been stolen.

The club’s officials confirmed the news in a statement which read: “The club has taken swift action to contain the attack and is currently working with expert advisers to investigate the incident and minimise the ongoing IT disruption.

“Although this is a sophisticated operation by organised cyber criminals, the club has extensive protocols and procedures in place for such an event and had rehearsed for this risk.

“Our cyber defences identified the attack and shut down affected systems to contain the damage and protect data.



“Club media channels, including our website and app, are unaffected and we are not currently aware of any breach of personal data associated with our fans and customers.

“All critical systems required for matches to take place at Old Trafford remain secure and operational and tomorrow’s game against West Bromwich Albion will go ahead.”

United are set to kick-off against West Brom at 8pm later on Saturday in a game which is expected to still go ahead despite the recent cyber crime taking place.