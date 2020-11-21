Mark Lawrenson predicts big win for Man United against West Brom

Football pundit Mark Lawrenson has given his prediction ahead of Manchester United’s Premier League match against West Brom later on this evening.

The Reds head into tonight’s game having failed to win a single home game all season after the likes of Spurs, Chelsea and Arsenal all took points away from Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will guide his side into this evening’s match currently in 14th place in the Premier League but it is worth noting, the Red Devils have a game in hand over 16 other teams.

However, despite a stop-start opening to this season’s domestic campaign, United have recently turned their fortunes around after beating Carlo Ancelotti’s impressive Everton side 3-1 last time out.

Elsewhere, Slavan Bilic’s Baggies will be looking to claim their first victory of the new 2020-21 campaign as the newly-promoted side sit precariously inside the league’s drop-zone.

Ahead of this evening’s match which is scheduled to kick-off at 8pm UK time, pundit Lawrenson has predicted that United will keep a clean sheet after he tips them to thump West Brom 3-0.

Writing in his BBC Sport column, Lawrenson said: “Manchester United have not won at home in the Premier League this season but that really has to change on Saturday.

“United had a very good win at Everton last time out but, on top of their collapse against Spurs, they have struggled to break teams down at Old Trafford, notably when they lost to Crystal Palace on the opening weekend of the season.

“I think this is just the way United are at the moment, and the lack of a crowd certainly doesn’t help, but I still expect them to find a way past the Baggies.

“If they don’t, they have got big problems.

Prediction: 3-0.”