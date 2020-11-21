Marlon Harewood makes absolutely savage Paul Pogba comparison

Former West Ham United striker Marlon Harewood has become the latest name to weigh-in on the current argument surrounding Manchester United’s Paul Pogba. Harewood has made a savage comparison, likening United’s French World Cup winner to team-mate Jesse Lingard but admitted that the Frenchman is a top tier talent.

Pogba, 27, rejoined United in 2016 from Juventus four-years after departing the Reds’ youth academy in a second coming which cost the club’s hierarchy a whopping £94.5m, as per Transfermarkt.

Since his arrival back with the Reds’ senior first-team four-years ago, Pogba has gone on to feature in 175 matches in all competitions and has been directly involved in 74 goals.

However, despite his commendable goal contribution tally, the Frenchman has been subject to criticism for large parts of his second spell at Old Trafford.

A series of inconsistent performances mixed with a spate of individual errors have prompted fans and pundits alike to question whether or not the Frenchman is really committed to his club.

A recent report from The Athletic suggested that Pogba could be willing to let his current contract at United run down to 2022 when he could eventually leave for free.

The latest name to weigh-in on the debate surrounding whether or not Pogba is good enough to be a United great is ex-West Ham United attacker Harewood who spoke exclusive to Football Fancast.

“He’s like another [Jesse] Lingard. I just can’t understand what’s going on, I don’t know who’s advising them on or off the field, because these players are top-class players,” Harewood said.

“You can have a bad day because everything won’t go your way all the time but they should be playing week in, week out like old-school players like Zinedine Zidane, because they are top class players.

“Pogba can become one of those legends because he is world-class.”