Video: Jose Mourinho cannot resist taking dig at Raheem Sterling ahead of Spurs vs Man City

Manchester City Tottenham FC
Jose Mourinho couldn’t help but dig out Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling ahead of this evening’s contest.

In case you’ve missed it in the build up to this game, as reported by the Guardian, Mourinho and City boss Pep Guardiola have been locked in a war of words over Sterling.

The City man was not involved for England over the international break, with injury apparently ruling him out, but he has been named among the substitutes for Man City today.

Mourinho, as he often can’t, couldn’t resist but to make a cheeky comment in his pre-match interview with Sky Sports. Have a look at the below clip, around the 1:20 mark.

In reality, the most significant talking will be done on the pitch by Mourinho’s players, even if he is the most experienced of them all when it comes to exchanging words with his opponents.

Can you imagine how he’d react post-match if Sterling’s actions prove decisive tonight…

