Paris-Saint Germain edge ahead of Real Madrid and Chelsea in race for Bayern Munich’s David Alaba

Ligue 1 champions Paris-Saint Germain are reportedly leading the race to sign Bayern Munich defender David Alaba.

Alaba, 28, first joined Bayern Munich’s youth academy in 2008 from Austrian side Young Violets Austria Wien for just £135,000, as per Transfermarkt.

Since his arrival in Germany, Alaba has gone on to feature in nearly 400 matches in all competitions for Bayern Munich’s senior first-team.

Alaba’s defensive contributions over the last 12-years have seen the once left-back reinvent his role as a centre-back as he boasts a monumental trophy haul comprising of a whopping 25 major titles.

The 26-year-old defender was part of the Bayern Munich squad who lifted last season’s Champions League trophy during a campaign which saw the Bavarians complete a remarkable treble.

However, despite a successful spell with the record 30-times Bundesliga champions, Alaba could be set for a January departure as his contract edges closer to it’s expiry date next summer.

According to a recent report from Sport, the Bayern Munich defender could be close to agreeing a move to Paris-Saint Germain.

Sport claim that the Ligue 1 champions have moved ahead La Liga giants Real Madrid in the race for the Austrian defender.

The Spanish outlet also claims that Premier League giants Chelsea are also monitoring Alaba’s situation, however, after huge defensive investments during the summer, it is unlikely that fans of the Blues will see their side complete a proposed move.