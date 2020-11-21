Paul Pogba not in Man United squad for West Brom clash, explanation provided on Twitter

Paul Pogba has not been included in the matchday squad for Manchester United’s clash with West Brom this evening.

The Frenchman, who has found it difficult to force his way into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s starting eleven this season to date, evidently enjoyed playing for France during the international break.

Unfortunately for him, the Premier League resumed, with United pencilled in for a clash with West Brom at Old Trafford this evening. Pogba, though, will not be involved.

Naturally, eyebrows were raised when Pogba was not even named among the substitutes, but Samuel Luckhurst has provided an explanation via Twitter – he has a ‘knock’.

How considerable said ‘knock’ is, remains unclear.

Regardless of Pogba’s decrease in importance with Man United, Solskjaer will no doubt want him available for the busy period which lies ahead.

If it is, as reported, just a knock, then it doesn’t sound particularly serious. Fear not, Paul Pogba fans.