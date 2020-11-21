Real Madrid surprisingly expect to be paid €50m for wantaway star Isco with Man City and Arsenal linked with January transfer

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Isco has informed Real Madrid of his desire to leave in the January transfer window, with the reigning La Liga champions holding out for a fee of €50m for the star.

Mundo Deportivo link the out-of-favour attacking midfielder with Premier League sides Manchester City, Arsenal and Everton – something that Carlo Ancelotti shut down yesterday.

The Spanish outlet also cite some major interest from Serie A, with three of the division’s biggest clubs in Juventus, Inter and AC Milan all keen on the 28-year-old.

Sevilla are the only fellow La Liga side that hold an interest in the Spain international, who has played a much lesser role for Los Blancos since Zinedine Zidane’s return in March 2019.

Surprisingly, MD report that Florentino Perez’s side expect an offer of €50m for the star, which seems an extremely hard figure to net for a wantaway star in a market largely impacted by Covid-19 pandemic.

Isco’s six appearances so far this season have all come in La Liga, with the ace starting three of these.

Isco started 20 of his 30 appearances across all competitions last term, contributing three goals and two assists.

The 28-year-old is certainly naturally gifted enough to be a quality player for another top side, but it remains to been seen whether any sides of this stature are willing to meet Madrid’s high demands.