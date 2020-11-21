The stats which prove Chelsea star is back to his best – and why it could win Blues the title

N’Golo Kante is back to his brilliant best for Chelsea this season, and it may well lead Frank Lampard’s men to the Premier League title.

After an unsteady start to the Premier League season, Chelsea have rallied and tightened up at the back. The Blues are now one of the in-form teams in the league, having been top for a period after their victory over Newcastle in the early kick-off.

While Thiago Silva and Edouard Mendy have received the lion’s share of the praise, and understandably so, France World Cup winner Kante has also been influential in Chelsea’s run of good form. He is well and truly back to his best.

Have a look at this infographic chart detailing Kante’s interception output for Chelsea. The stats don’t lie…

N’Golo Kanté’s Premier League rank among midfielders for interceptions, per season. He’s absolutely back to his best this season. pic.twitter.com/zQYe8I43ug — LDN (@LDNFootbalI) November 21, 2020

You may notice that in two of the three times Kante was towards the top in this particular area of his game, he won the Premier League title, in 2015/16 for Leicester City and 16/17 for Chelsea.

After two seasons below his usual standard, Kante is back to his best, with the stats proving it, and if he’s on song, Chelsea may well be top of the pile when May comes round.